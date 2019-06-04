Greater Nicollet Area Community Foundation celebrates five years

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - A foundation that helps communities reinvest in themselves is celebrating five years.
The Greater Nicollet Area Community Foundation has raised almost $450,000 since their public launch five years ago. Through donors they have been able to give generously to build businesses and community organizations.
“It was a good deal for them and it was a feel good for us. It was very, very important because it costs a lot of money to get a foundation going, the legal part and the business side of it, so it was critical. It helps a lot unless you’ve got some initial big funders that come along, that usually doesn’t happen so much in little towns," former foundation president and J.A. Wedum Foundation member Frank Starke said.
“We’re up to doing grants of about $12,500 a year right now and we’re really hoping that this event at their five year that we can kind of launch it and take it to a new level, would love to see more people get involved, even a deeper involvement and interaction within the community and really take it to the next step," current Greater Nicollet Area Community Foundation president Sue Keithahn said.
The foundation hopes to form subcommittees that will work on specific projects as they continue to provide grants, scholarships and other funding for critical needs in the area.
