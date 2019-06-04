Gustavus Adolphus seniors become graduates

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College class of 2019 became graduates Saturday on Hollingsworth Field.
It was a stunning day for a new class of graduates to be etched into the Gustavus Adolphus history books.
The Bachelor of the Arts candidates walked across Hollingsworth field, in front of a standing room only crowd.
The ceremony, which signifies accomplishment and hope, showcased a strong message courtesy of the 2019 Commencement Speaker, Meghan Gallagher.
Meghan, a Latin American, Latina/Latino, and Caribbean Studies major, found a home here that is special to her.
"It is home. It just has this palpable sense of belonging. It's really inclusive, it's really positive and it's just an environment everyone can grow in."
Walking amongst this beautiful campus as a Gustie has a unique feel.
"There is a lot of energy. The people here that I got to classes with, they really want to be here. I would say there's a lot of involvement – over involvement – that's the classic Gustie, is someone who is over involved, does a lot of things. When you walk into class professors know your name right away, they know what you're going through."
Gallagher says the Gustie system set the stage for her success through the career services program.
She will soon work with the United Way of Utah County through an AmeriCorps position to fulfill the mission of helping Spanish speaking immigrants in the community.
Gallagher's passion is important and fitting especially amongst the diverse Gustie campus. Flags wave above the stadium to represent all of the students from different countries.
Congratulations to all of the new graduates.
