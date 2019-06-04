Kamp Dels Talks Cleanup After Tornadoes

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - It was one of the areas hardest hit after tornadoes ripped through southern Minnesota nearly one year ago.
Staff with Kamp Dels in Waterville have been busy cleaning up the damage left behind for months.
Hundreds of trees uprooted and campers were crushed and left in pieces in the aftermath of the September 20 storm.
The business is a popular attraction known for its campground, cabins and water park.
Kamp Dells Operations Manager Grant Pope said Mother Nature didn’t make the recovery process easy.
“Hundreds of trees knocked over, campers flipped and rolled, and the big part about them was the trees that uprooted and the utilities that broke, and water lines spraying everywhere," said Pope.
"I mean it was quite the disaster as far as a mess unlike anything that you’ve seen before, buildings destroyed, everything you’d see on tv in front of you.”
Kamp Dels is now open, and with newer events planned this summer, they said they are bigger and better than ever before.
