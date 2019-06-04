Mankato man charged for second-degree criminal sex conduct

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities charge a Mankato man with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure.
30-year-old Buomkuoth Well faces the two charges after allegedly placing his genitals on the mouth of a six-year-old girl.
The criminal complaint shows that Well had been over at a friend's apartment who had temporary guardianship over the girl.
Her guardian told Mankato Public Safety that she had invited Well to stay for dinner.
While cooking, she says Well had periodically gone into the living room where the girl was watching television.
The girl later ran into the kitchen crying while describing Well's alleged behavior.
Public Safety says in the complaint that its investigation is consistent with the girl’s accusation.
If convicted on both charges, Well faces over 25 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.