Monroe Elementary teacher says “See You Later” after 32 years

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was an emotional Tuesday for Monroe Elementary 5th School teacher Steve Miller as he shared one last special moment with his students.
Miller is retiring after teaching and exchanging smiles with students for over 30 years.
He ushered students through their fifth grade hero walk and breakfast Tuesday morning, a special treat for the students before they head off to middle school.
“Yes. Hundreds of them have impacted my life every day. From meeting them in the morning for the buses, to making sure they get on the buses at the end of the day, and all that time in between," said Miller.
"Seeing them in the summer, seeing them as they grow, seeing them as they grow into young men and ladies, it’s been quite an honor.”
Miller said after leaving the school, he will work to make the world a better place, in the meantime, he urges more people to become educators.
