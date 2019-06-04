More wind turbines coming to Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - More wind turbines will be popping up in Jackson County.
Scout Clean Energy and Minnesota Municipal Power Agency entered into a purchase agreement to buy 200 megawatts of renewable energy from the Three Waters Wind Farm in the county.
The project calls for the installation of up to 71 wind turbines to be located across about 45,000 acres.
Construction is expected to begin in 2021 with an anticipated in–service date of later that year.
Project organizers say the purchase is an important step for the project and opens the door for numerous economic benefits within Jackson County.
