Nicollet County has a new group aiming to prevent underage substance abuse

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet Alliance for Prevention Against Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs is aiming to educate the community and prevent underage substance abuse.
“As I was out doing assessments I realized, you know, we do have a lot of substance use. We have kids who are using chemicals in our community, and we don’t really have all of the support that I felt we could," said Nicollet County Assessor Stephanie Menke.
Menke recently proposed the coalition which consists of several members, including school resource officers, the sheriff’s office, police departments in the county and others all with the same goal.
“If we’re able to get out there, educate, prevent, it will just make our community a better place," Menke said.
Initiatives include a mock crash, parent teacher conferences and curriculum for younger kids.
A 2016 Minnesota Student Survey run by the Minnesota Department of Health found that students don't think that vaping products are as harmful as cigarettes.
An updated survey will be released later this year, but Menke said the numbers already show that the education is needed.
To help, they are working on getting a grant to sustain the coalition.
Public health nurse Jaime Brand said they would use that money to help with events.
“So the grant is actually a Drug–Free Communities grant. It’s funded by the federal government. The funding is for $125,000 every year for five years. At the end of that five years we can reapply for another five years, so potentially $125,000 a year for ten years,” Brand said.
Menke said she wants to expand throughout Nicollet County.
“We want Courtland to be involved, Nicollet to be involved, North Mankato to be involved, Lafayette. We want everybody to be involved so this isn’t just certain areas of our county but everybody’s involvement," she said.
