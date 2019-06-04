North Mankato City Council approves bid for Commerce Drive Improvement Project

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato City Council accepted a bid on the Commerce Drive Improvement Project.
The project, which initially began as pavement reconstruction will now include a new trail on the South side, new sidewalk construction on the North side along with aesthetic enhancements and pedestrian safety throughout the corridor.
“It’s going to be an inconvenience for people trying to get to the businesses we do have a lot of requirements in the contract for the contractor to abide by to maintain access to the extent possible told businesses down there so we’re hoping the other people can get it out throughout construction the general plan is to do one side at a time and maintain traffic on the other side," North Mankato City Engineer and Chief Engineer with Bolton & Menk Dan Sarff said.
The bid from WW Blacktop Incorporated in Mankato is six percent higher than anticipated for the $3.7 million dollar project.
“At the end of the day we’re getting 50% essentially grant money from the state and the federal government for it so it’s a no brainer of sorts to take it and pay a little more but we got a lot of grant funding to help with the project," North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann added.
Construction is expected to begin June 17 with completion toward the end of September.
