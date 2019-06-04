Perdue Foods recalling over 30,000 pounds of chicken product

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Perdue Foods is recalling some of its poultry products due to possible foreign matter contamination
The United States Department of Agriculture announced that around 31,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat chicken products are being recalled.
Perdue discovered the problem after multiple consumer complaints.
As of now, there are no confirmed reports of illness or adverse health reactions to the product.
Anyone who purchased certain “Simply Smart” chicken products after March 21 is asked to dispose of them.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.