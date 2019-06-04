Rep. Hagedorn holds Truman town hall Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Representative Jim Hagedorn recently kicked off a town hall tour.
He promised to visit every county in Congressional District One.
Today he visited Truman to discuss current topics such as trade and tariffs.
He told constituents he supports the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, stating he thinks it will benefit the economy.
“And the reason I think this is a, obviously it’s good for trade. It’s good for Minnesota. It’s good for the country. It’s going to increase our economic growth. It’s an improvement from the last deal that we had with Mexico and Canada. It’s updated. But if we can’t pass this deal with our friends from the north and south, in a deal that almost everyone in the industry says it’s a good thing, well then how do they expect us to get a deal with China?”
Hagedorn flipped the previously Democratic seat to Republican in the 2018 election.
