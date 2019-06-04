Tourtellotte Pool Implements New Safety Tests

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tourtellotte Pool has been a Mankato fixture for decades.
“Tourtellotte Pool has been a premier pool in the Mankato for a long long time. I swam here as a 3rd grader,” said Executive Director John Kind.
After all these years, the pool is making some changes.
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a quick swimming test.
“What we’ll do is we’ll administer the test," said Kind. "We have three different areas that we have within the pool and depending on the swimming ability of the swimmer, it will determine which parts of the pool they can use.”
Any swimmer who wants access to the whole pool will need to swim 30 meters.
If successful, they must take a plunge in deep water, resurface, and then tread water for 30 seconds.
If a swimmer were to pass these tests, they get a blue wristband and access to the pool.
“It’s an increased layer of safety," added Kind. "We’ve had a very good safety record here at Tourtellotte but that doesn’t mean that we can’t do better.”
If a swimmer does not wish to use the whole pool but would rather hang out in the shallow end, up to 4 foot 3 inches, they must swim 20 meters to receive a green wristband for access.
All others who are not ready or cannot complete the tests will be issued a red wristband, lifejacket and have to be within arm's length of an adult.
“You can’t be too safe when it comes to water," explained Senior Program Director Barb Mullally. "Sometimes people get a false sense of security in water. They think they can do more and they don’t realize how tired they are until they get a little too far out there and that’s when they start to have some trouble. Taking these extra precautions is only going to help the rest of the community.”
“I think the advantage to having a safer swim so far outdistances the inconvenience that people will experience,” added Kind.
Lifeguards will be able to test 200 people in one hour.
Tourtellotte Pool opens its doors on Thursday.
