Week of Action still in need of volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato United Way's annual Week of Action is coming up in June.
The United Way is still in need of volunteers for the week–long event, which takes place June 17–21.
The annual Week of Action promotes volunteerism by matching volunteers to sites around the region.
“This Week of Action in particular and just volunteering in general is a great way for people to get to know their community, see the nonprofits, see what their needs are and the great work they are doing and feel really engaged and feel good about what we are doing in our community,” said Laura Murray of the Mankato Area United Way.
There will be over 150 volunteers going out to over 20 sites.
If you’re interested in getting involved, contact the Mankato Area United Way’s office at 507-345-4551
