Approved budget includes compromise from both Republicans and Democrats

“It’s not about control, it’s about compromise,” said Willa Dailey, Chair of Blue Earth County Republicans. “We did a great job of that. Everybody didn’t get exactly what they wanted or as much as they wanted but nobody does in a compromise. Nobody gets everything they want and that’s okay.”
“Neither side got exactly what they wanted but each side got a little bit of what they wanted. It did take a little bit longer to get to that point but we found some common ground, compromise was sort of the M–O for both parties so let’s find common ground and actually get something done for Minnesotan’s and that’s what happened this session,” explained State DFL Chairmen Ken Martin.
Compromise. Sort of the word of the day if you will. Minnesota is the only state in the union to have a split legislature: The DFL controls the House while Republicans hold the Senate.
Over to the left, Democrats feel they compromised by taking the highly contested gas tax out of the budget.
“By not having a gas tax passed, we still have a huge transportation crisis in this state that does not have any reliable funding stream right now that’s going to take care of fixing our roads and bridges,” said Martin.
To the right, Republicans see a small victory in one of the spots they feel they compromised.
“As disappointed as I am that the health–care provider tax went from temporary to permanent, at least we were able to get it reduced. I would prefer that it wasn’t there as most Republicans would prefer,” said Dailey.
Nationally, Republicans and Democrats are about as far apart as you can get.
Here in Minnesota, although sometimes difficult, both parties are showing they can indeed work together, setting an example for the rest of the country.
“What you’re seeing in Washington is nothing getting done but here in Minnesota, we’ve actually found that you can make divided government work by compromising and finding common ground and giving up a little bit so we can actually get something done for Minnesotan’s," said Martin.
