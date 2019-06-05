Cougar sighting confirmed in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A cougar is spotted in a back yard in Dodge County Tuesday night.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the sighting after witnessing it leave into a field near Airport Drive.
They are reminding residents that while cougars are rare in Minnesota, to remain cautious.
The Department of Natural Resources says if encountering a cougar to act loudly and aggressively while making yourself seem larger, as it goes against the cougar’s tendency to hunt.
Cougars are a protected species which means it's illegal to shoot one even if they present a threat to pets or livestock.
If possible, safely take a photo of any cougar sighting and call 911 to report it.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.