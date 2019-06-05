Cougar sighting confirmed in Dodge County

If possible, safely take a photo of any cougar sighting and call 911 to report it.

By Sean Morawczynski | June 5, 2019 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:52 AM

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A cougar is spotted in a back yard in Dodge County Tuesday night.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the sighting after witnessing it leave into a field near Airport Drive.

They are reminding residents that while cougars are rare in Minnesota, to remain cautious.

The Department of Natural Resources says if encountering a cougar to act loudly and aggressively while making yourself seem larger, as it goes against the cougar’s tendency to hunt.

Cougars are a protected species which means it's illegal to shoot one even if they present a threat to pets or livestock.

