Family displaced after tree limb falls on home

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A local family of six is displaced in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe storms.
The American Red Cross has stepped in to assist a family in Le Center after their home was destroyed by a fallen tree.
Le Center Police Officer and Emergency Manager Kevin Huber said a building inspector arrived on scene after the storm passed, declaring the home uninhabitable.
“The rear bedroom and bathroom are in the rear half of the trailer home, and the tree landed in the back section so the rear of the ceilings and the walls were crushed down,” said Huber.
“What their next step is I am not sure, they were working with that last night with the Red Cross, they do not have insurance on the trailer, so they’re trying to figure out where to go from here.”
The Red Cross is offering the family temporary housing.
Trees were also reported down in North Mankato. Three power poles were snapped and another fractured near Henderson, which saw wind gusts up to 85 mph.
