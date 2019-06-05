Faribault County Veterans continue efforts to build memorial

“The goal is to go ahead and have all the veterans that we can find and that are willing to have their name put on the wall on the memorial. The inside of the memorial where the folded flag is will have the names of the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and their names will be in gold and on the inside. The other veterans of the county will have their names on the outside of the folded wing and we don’t think we’re going to have enough room for all the veterans there so what we’re going to do is build a case around it like you see in most memorial cases so that it looks like it’s encased the flag is encased in the wall," veteran Jim Wetzler said.