Faribault County Veterans continue efforts to build memorial

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the past four years, a group of Faribault County Veterans have been working on building a memorial for those who have served, past and present.
It started as a motorcycle ride, The Last Ride, to begin raising money for a veteran’s memorial for Faribault County.
“I heard a lot of veterans had to pay for their names to get on these memorials, some of them so I thought they already put their time in, paid their dues there’s no need for us for have a veteran or their loved ones to pay for their name to be on this memorial so we’re trying to raise the money so no veteran or loved one has to pay for it," veteran Terry Keithahn said.
“The goal is to go ahead and have all the veterans that we can find and that are willing to have their name put on the wall on the memorial. The inside of the memorial where the folded flag is will have the names of the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and their names will be in gold and on the inside. The other veterans of the county will have their names on the outside of the folded wing and we don’t think we’re going to have enough room for all the veterans there so what we’re going to do is build a case around it like you see in most memorial cases so that it looks like it’s encased the flag is encased in the wall," veteran Jim Wetzler said.
It will also include one single U.S. flag, with flags for all the branches of service as long as well as the MIA/POW flag. With the design decided, the next step is where the memorial will go.
“We have one that’s located out here by the Green Giant, we also have one that’s over by the fairgrounds and then there’s one downtown as well. Are areas that we’ve had put on the table to look at, now just making sure we make the best decision for the memorial," veteran and organization chairman Pam Krill added.
Businesses in Faribault County and Blue Earth have been helping but more support is needed to have the memorial completed by an important date.
“September 11, 2021, the ride is the second Saturday of every September that actually falls on September 11th that year 2021 is actually is the 20th anniversary of September 11 so that would be a good year or goal to hit to make sure that this memorial is finally built and complete," Keithahn said.
“We’ve got our past veterans, we’re going to have future veterans. There are conflicts consistently that we want to make sure that we’re recognizing all of them and have a place for them to be noticed in the community," Krill added.
Those interested in helping make the memorial a reality can contact Faribault County Veterans Services.
