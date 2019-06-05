How does a shelf cloud form?

MINNESOTA. (KEYC) - KEYC News 12 received dozens of photos from viewers across the region of a shelf cloud that moved through the area and plenty of curiosity that came with it.
It takes a lot for a shelf cloud to form.
It forms when cold air is blasted down, hitting the ground ahead of the storm. That cold, dry air then encounters warm, moist air and forces the warm air up, creating both a downward and upward draft.
The combo of those two drafts spins the clouds, giving it that roll effect as it makes its way across the sky.
“Sometimes it’s not associated with rain," said KEYC News 12 Meteorologist Tom Clements. "It’s usually associated with the leading edge of a thunderstorm. Usually what you see with it is very powerful winds and that’s exactly what we saw yesterday with wind gusts getting over 50, 60 even 80 mph to the north.”
KEYC is always interested in seeing your weather pictures so don’t hesitate to send them in when bad weather occurs, provided, of course, you keep yourself safe.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.