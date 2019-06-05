Ways to prevent intimate partner violence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A MSU-Mankato professor discusses the issue of intimate partner violence.
The presentation was hosted by the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota as part of Mankato Lifelong Learners.
Barbara Keating, Ph.D discussed the dynamics of violence and ways of prevention.
“I’m very frustrated, because 40 years of theory, research, programming, legislation. We have not changed the data, we have the same amount of violence, family violence, intimate partner homicides as we did 40 years ago, 30 years ago,” Professor Emerita of Sociology Barbara Keating said.
Keating discussed three ways to prevent violence – primary, secondary, and tertiary.
She says a lot of attention is put into tertiary prevention.
But, Keating believes primary is the most effective approach.
Primary prevention is geared towards the elementary school level where children can learn at an early age to communicate and resolve conflicts without violence.
