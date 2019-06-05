Long-term care workers meet Hagedorn in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - The average Minnesotan is getting older.
State researchers say one in five Minnesotans will be older than 65 by 2030.
With that in mind, long–term care workers made the trip to D.C. to tell lawmakers just how many challenges they face.
Representative Jim Hagedorn says it’s not just the long–term care industry struggling to find qualified workers, but it’s most of rural America where wages can’t keep pace with the big cities.
“And so whatever we can do to try and even that up to make sure that our people in rural areas have as much opportunity as people in urban areas, and to also make sure that people in rural areas are cared for the same way they are in urban areas, so whatever it takes, we’ll listen," said Hagedorn.
One suggestion made by caregivers at today’s visit includes a visa program specifically for the long–term care profession.
Hagedorn says he would need to see details before backing it.
But in general, he strongly supports temporary work programs for industries with a worker shortage.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.