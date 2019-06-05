A new Minnesota law is cracking down on drivers who camp out in the left lane

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The left lane of traffic should be used to pass other cars, but it's become all too common to use it for consistent driving.
Now, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will prevent that.
According to Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson, previously, Minnesota didn’t have a law that punished drivers for holding up traffic, something driving in the left lane can do.
“But now if you’re traveling consistently in the left lane or the passing lane, then you can be cited for traveling in the lane of traffic," Christianson said.
The fine for breaking the law is at least $100.
Even though that law doesn’t go into effect until Aug. 1, drivers should start practicing that law right now.
Minnesota Senator John Jasinski, who introduced the bill, said he notices drivers in the left lane every day.
“It would really help to improve traffic flow if that left lane was used as passing only," he said.
According to Christianson, driving in the left lane can also cause road rage.
“Or when people are changing lanes a lot of times on the interstate, that’s a major factor in crashes. When people are changing lanes, and doing it unsafely, and at high speeds, people tend to over-correct, and that’s when we start to see an increase in crashes on the roadways," Christianson said.
Christianson said all drivers should still follow the speed limit. Aug. 1 is also the day the hands free cell phone law goes into effect on Minnesota roads.
