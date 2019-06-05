Spencer, IA restaurant staffer charged in connection to fatal crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities charge a restaurant staffer in northern Iowa for serving alcohol to an underage patron.
That patron died in a car crash shortly after leaving the Spencer business in April.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office is charging Jacoba Knight of Spencer, Iowa with selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person, among other charges.
Knight allegedly served the driver, 19-year-old Alfonso Maldonado before the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office says Maldonado’s blood alcohol content was .256 when he wrapped the vehicle around an electrical pole.
Maldonado died at a hospital. His passenger, 21-year-old passenger Tephonte Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Documentation confirmed that the two were at the Southside Grill where Knight was employed before the accident.
Knight was cited and later released.
