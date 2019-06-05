Splash Pad Grand Opening

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton has an exciting new water feature in town.
The Grand Opening of the Splash Pad will begin at 5:30 on Thursday at Heritage Park, with a variety of festivities.
The community can look forward to free food, a bounce house, DJ and more.
The new summer destination cost about $350,000.
“We were able to raise a little over a hundred thousand dollars from sponsors – individuals and businesses – right in town here and we did it in just a matter of a few weeks," Mapleton Mayor John Hollerich said.
While there's plenty of splishing and splashing to be had, the Public Works team found a way to make the attraction water efficient.
“The Splash Pad recycles water, a 3,000 gallon tank that recycles water, adds chlorine and adds acid. We test it once a day. Twice a day during the week. Once a day on weekends and we are not flowing water through – it just recycles water and as we need we add water, it adds water itself,” Mapleton Public Works Supervisor Hunter Chaffee said.
The Splash Pad is customizable with the ability to be disassembled and be upgraded.
