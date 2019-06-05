St. Peter Read and Feed returns for the summer

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter School District is once again feeding the hungry minds and stomachs of students as they enter summer break.
The district's Read and Feed summer food program kicks off today at the St. Peter Middle School cafeteria.
Through the program, children ages 1 to 18 eat free and can take part in optional reading activities.
Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. with lunch from 11 to 12:30 Monday through Friday through August 9.
Public Transit provides free transportation to and from the Read and Feed site from various locations within Saint Peter.
