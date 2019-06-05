Waseca Public Library kicks off their summer concert series

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca Public Library kicked off their summer concert series Tuesday.
Upcoming acts include Lena Elizabeth, The Common Ground Company and Sawyer's Dream, who will perform at Trowbridge Park.
The concerts are every Tuesday at 7:00 pm for the month of June.
This is the library’s fifth annual summer concert series.
“It’s just a lot of fun, and we have different acts, and people come and just enjoy the music and being outdoors," said librarian Afton Finley.
If there’s any rain for upcoming concerts, the show will go on inside the library.
