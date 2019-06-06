Award recipient preparing to finish residency, reflects on recent win

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dr. Ryan Brower is named this year’s Family Medicine Resident of the Year, after humbly devoting his time to nutrition education and food advocacy.
The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians chose Dr. Brower for the award, which honors a third-year resident for outstanding contributions to family medicine through different facets like community involvement.
Dr. Brower directs the Mayo Clinic Health System Eastridge Community Clinic Garden, ensuring that patients have access to fresh produce. However, by the end of June he is headed in a different direction with the same purpose.
“I’ll be finishing my three year family medicine residency training here at the end of June, and I’ll miss my patients and all the people I work with in the community," said Brower.
"And I’ve been lucky to train here and have the opportunity to have a garden at this clinic too.”
Dr. Brower is heading to a clinic in southeastern Wisconsin at the end of June, where he hopes to introduce another community clinic garden.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.