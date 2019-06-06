Buccaneer softball makes school history by advancing to the Section A State Tournament

“They get to make their own history by being the first team to go to state in softball, it’s just a great opportunity for them, I said they’ll always be remembered as the first team in history to go to state from W–E–M for softball. We knew we had a lot of talent coming in this year and we talked about what it was going to take to take it over the top, last year we finished third in the sub–section and we wanted to improve on that. We knew we needed to work a little bit harder, pay attention more to the details was a big thing that I felt we needed to focus on, whether it was in practice or games, making sure we take care of the little details and that separates great teams from excellent teams," Lamont said.