Buccaneer softball makes school history by advancing to the Section A State Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waterville– Elysian– Morristown softball has made history!
The Buccaneers dominated Mabel–Canton 15–0 in the Section A championship game last Thursday to advance to the state tournament for the first time ever.
“We 10–runned them in five innings. First inning we didn’t score, second inning our bats came alive and we scored six runs kind of to break the game open. Trista pitched a fabulous game, only allowed one hit so they only had one base runner on the whole game, took a lot of pressure off our defense and we just kept scoring from there,” Crystal Lamont, Buccaneers head coach, said.
“It was very exciting, it was a different experience because I think we all didn’t really know what to do, we all were not shocked but we were excited and we were happy to be the first team in Waterville history to move on to the state tournament,” Delaney Donahue, Buccaneers outfielder, said.
“It’s absolutely unreal to be the first team to go and I’m so excited for our community and our coaches and our teammates and I could not be more excited, we worked so hard and we totally earned this,” Trista Hering, Buccaneers pitcher, said.
“They get to make their own history by being the first team to go to state in softball, it’s just a great opportunity for them, I said they’ll always be remembered as the first team in history to go to state from W–E–M for softball. We knew we had a lot of talent coming in this year and we talked about what it was going to take to take it over the top, last year we finished third in the sub–section and we wanted to improve on that. We knew we needed to work a little bit harder, pay attention more to the details was a big thing that I felt we needed to focus on, whether it was in practice or games, making sure we take care of the little details and that separates great teams from excellent teams," Lamont said.
The squad holds an undefeated record for the season, with 22 wins and no losses the girls agree that a major asset to their success is the bond they share with each other.
“It’s very important we know what we can do and what we can’t do,” Makayla Paulson, Buccaneers infielder, said.
“We all are so close, we have bonded, most of our team has been on the volleyball team and we’ve bonded since then and I think it’s helped us here in softball and our biggest thing is to be able to be teammates with each other and supporting each other and being loud with each other and having fun with each other,” Donahue said.
“We have lots of team dinners and outings, we do everything together,” Hering said.
The Buccaneers have confidence in themselves as they head into the state tournament Thursday.
“Other teams are going to be dangerous but I think we’re going to be the most dangerous ones,” Paulson said.
“If we stay together like we have been, softball is very tough it’s hard to get a gauge on what the other competition level is but I like our chances as far a controlling our destiny, playing together and doing the best we can. Win or lose we’ll obviously be very proud of the season we’ve put together and we’re just going to try to do the best we can,” Lamont said.
The team will begin their quest for a state title Thursday, game one for all Section A schools is set for 1 p.m. at Caswell Park.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.