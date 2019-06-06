Celebrating last day of school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday marked a fun last day of school in Mrs. Hoehn's second grade class at Hoover.
As a classroom volunteer, KEYC News 12's Stacy Steinhagen spends time with these second graders.
In the Mankato Area School District, there are more than 400 community volunteers.
If you'd like to share your talents...
email: volunteer@isd77.org
call: 507-387-5501
website: isd77.org
Just three months away, the first day of school next year for grades k- 8 is September 5.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.