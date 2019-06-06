Former Minneapolis Police Officer’s attorneys argue for shorter sentence

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - Days before former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor is scheduled to be sentenced in the shooting death of Justine Damond, his attorneys are arguing for a shorter sentence.
In a court filing yesterday, the defense asked the Court to either give Noor a stayed sentence where he would serve some time in a workhouse or to allow a durational departure that would sentence Noor to one year and one day in prison.
In April, a jury found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
According to sentencing guidelines, Noor faces up to 15 years in prison.
Along with the request for the sentencing departure, the defense team included 44 letters from people who wrote in support of Noor and his character.
Noor’s sentencing takes place tomorrow.
