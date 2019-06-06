FSA offices seeking committee nominations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The USDA’S Farm Service Agency is looking for local farmers to serve on their county committees.
Five seats are available for Blue Earth and Nicollet County and nominees or applicants must own or operate land in the eligible area represented by the seat.
Local FSA office director, Bradley Flatin, said committee members play a vital role in day-to-day decision making.
“Their input, their knowledge, they know what’s happening in the county, they have that grassroots or ground-level involvement. They know what’s happening out there and they got their finger on the pulse of the counties to help direct us and give us that direction,” said Flatin.
Nominations and applications will be accepted June 14 through August 1 and forms can be requested from the local FSA office on S. Victory Drive
