Hometown Business Connection: Bella Nova Boutique

“I actually started re-purposing furniture in my garage, and then I decided I wanted to open a storefront in Lake Crystal where we live selling furniture," Brenda Sanderson, owner of Bella Nova, said. "But I knew furniture is kind of one of those high-price items, where people aren’t going to be able to come in weekly and purchase it. So I thought, what can I sell with furniture that can kind of turn into a business? And that’s how I got into clothing.”