Landline Shuttle Service prepares for launch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new transit service takes riders from Mankato to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Landline Shuttle Service is making itself feel right at home here in Mankato, hosting a couple open house events today.
The company offered bus tours near the Coffee Hag this morning.
Landline is also offering tours at 3:30 this afternoon in correlation with a celebration at the Mankato Regional Airport.
“You can walk through the bus, check it out for yourself, sit in our comfy seats and kick back for a minute. Then we’ll have a ribbon cutting. It should be a fun afternoon so we hope to see everyone out there.”
Landline will begin shuttling travelers from Mankato to the Twin Cities tomorrow.
