Landline Shuttle Service prepares for launch
By Ryan Sjoberg and Kelsey Barchenger | June 6, 2019 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 11:16 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new transit service takes riders from Mankato to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Landline Shuttle Service is making itself feel right at home here in Mankato, hosting a couple open house events today.

The company offered bus tours near the Coffee Hag this morning.

Landline is also offering tours at 3:30 this afternoon in correlation with a celebration at the Mankato Regional Airport.

“You can walk through the bus, check it out for yourself, sit in our comfy seats and kick back for a minute. Then we’ll have a ribbon cutting. It should be a fun afternoon so we hope to see everyone out there.”

Landline will begin shuttling travelers from Mankato to the Twin Cities tomorrow.

