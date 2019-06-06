Mankato Clinic and Pediatric Therapy Services merging

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After working together for years, Pediatric Therapy Services and the Mankato Clinic are merging on September 3, 2019.
Formerly an independent clinic, Pediatric Therapy Services has been providing therapy for children for nearly 30 years.
“It’s been an extremely fulfilling career and it’s the stories of the kids and we could just be walking alongside them and have a part in that story,” said Pediatric Therapy Servies clinical director, Nancy Dobson.
Life and healthcare changes made the merger a necessity after years of growth.
“And I’m not ready to be done yet, but I’m ready to start thinking about this next stage, so as we’re looking at that, we decided it would probably be challenging to stay an independent clinic for another generation,” said Dobson.
Pediatric Therapy Service’s location on St. Andrew’s Drive will remain the same along with their satellite office at Mankato Clinic Children’s Health Center.
“Pediatric Therapy Services has had just a wonderful reputation in this community so we’ve, naturally, partnered with them. Our pediatricians work closely with their therapists to take care of these kids, so we see it as being a smooth transition,” said Mankato Clinic CEO, Randy Farrow.
Staff will go through changes as the two clinics become one, but families will continue seeing the same faces.
“The fact that Pediatric Therapy Services is joining the Mankato Clinic, the patient shouldn’t see any big change. They’re going to continue to see the same therapist that they’ve seen here and that they’ve gotten to know and develop relationships with,” said Farrow.
The merger will provide services between both Pediatric Therapy Services and the Mankato Clinic to be under the same umbrella.
