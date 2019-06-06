Minnesota food and beverage businesses visit Chicago

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local Minnesota food and beverage companies were set on a national and international level stage at a trade show in Chicago, Illinois.
Businesses received support from state offices to get under the international limelight.
The National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago hosted 15 Minnesota food and beverage businesses among others from across the nation in the month of May.
“It’s a really, really big show, I mean, anything from equipment providers for the food industry to vendors of any kind of protein or food that you can imagine is at the National Restaurant Show,” said attendee and Compart Family Farms president, Jim Compart.
More than 60,000 buyers and industry professionals from around the world walked through vendor booths searching for the next big thing.
“The large companies are walking the show, looking for the new, innovative ideas that came from family operations such as ours and that’s where Minnesota Department of Agriculture has been vital in starting with small companies like that,” said Compart.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture sets books an area at the show specifically for Minnesota vendors.
“They’ve got what they call a Minnesota Grown section, it’s in the American Food Fair and so Minnesota Department of Ag has a block of booth spaces that we’ve been involved with for a number of years,” said Compart.
Compart Family Farms runs a premium pork operation with the duroc breed, focusing on quality pork products.
“You know, it’s been exciting for us. We’ve met distributors from around the world at that event and so, to have that kind of exposure, it’s been a great way for us to grow our business,” said Compart.
They recently had conversation with companies from Japan and South Korea, but Compart sids that was just the first hurdle in growing his business.
“How do you get it to them?” Compart asked, “They’re wanting product, of course they’d like to have everything fresh, well it’s about a 20-day boat ride. Is it feasible to do that, does it need to be carried by air or is a frozen product better for them?”
Compart also said that developing and maintaining these relationships is essential in light of tariff and trade disputes.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.