Pairing service dogs with those in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -
Waverly, Iowa based Retrieving Freedom, Inc. works to train service dogs for disabled veterans and kids with autism to help them thrive again in life.
So far the organization has paired 90 dogs with disabled veterans and children with autism. Another 80 have gone on as companion dogs or working dogs in hospitals. United Prairie Bank did their part by sponsoring a dog that was paired up with an Iowa veteran.
“It was love at first sight I didn’t know if it was my dog or not I’d already been through five dogs but you’re always hopeful and I kept being told that the dogs going to pick you, if it’s the right dog it’s gonna pick you and the first time that we got together I gave him one command, which was down and he dropped straight to the ground as hard as he possibly could and so we knew that that was my match," veteran Andrew Huffman said.
“Turner has opened me up to doing things that I normally wouldn’t do. I didn’t leave my house a lot. I’ve been to a concert, I’ve been out at fairs and things like that which large crowds I always try to avoid. He allows me that freedom basically freedom of movement and definitely a best friend," veteran Josh Meyer added
“As we look at a dog, everybody’s like’ oh dogs only live eight years or 10 years'. I think the reason they only live that long is they only need to live that long. I mean, they’re born with unconditional love, they’re born with this ability to read body language and understand you," Chief Development Officer for Retrieving Freedom, Inc. Scott Dewey said.
Retrieving Freedom doesn’t charge families or veterans for their dogs, so they rely on donations to help as many people as they can.
Visit https://www.retrievingfreedom.org/give-support to learn more.
