Park vandals sought in Eagle Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -
The Eagle Lake Police Department asks for help in tracking down suspects responsible for vandalizing one of its parks.
Authorities say the suspects vandalized multiple pieces of property at Lake Eagle Park on Thomas Drive on two separate occasions last month.
Police are reminding residents that graffiti on public property is illegal and taxpayer dollars are being used to clean it up.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Eagle Lake Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.