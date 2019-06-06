ProMusica hosts chamber music festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -
The public will have several chances to hear instrumentals in an intimate setting as several musicians gather for ProMusica’s Chamber Music Festival.
“Chamber music is music for a smaller group of collaborators and instrumentalists and we don’t have a conductor, we are our own conductors and perform music that is written for special chamber music settings so we happen to have a lot of music by Brahms in our festival but there’s so much wonderful chamber music out there," co-artistic director Bethel Balge said.
“I think this is kind of if you have your where people used to make a cassette tape and give it to someone it’s kind of a personal expression and I think this is kind of in live performance terms these are all pieces that we like that we think our audiences likely to like, some of them will already know and come because of the repertoire and if people don’t know the repertoire or even chamber music generally, it’s just a more intimate version of any kind of concert," co-artistic director Peter McGuire added.
The concerts begin Sunday the 16 with three follow-up concerts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday all taking place in Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College. Each one will have a different sound.
Monday's Young Artist recital will be free to the public.
For the others, you can pick up a festival pass online or get tickets at the door.
