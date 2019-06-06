School’s out for summer activities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School’s out for summer leaving kids with more time in their days and some wondering how to fill that time, but Mankato Community Education and Recreation is here to help.
With everything from youth golf, field trips, to babysitter training, youth in the community have no shortage of opportunity to get moving and keep busy this summer.
“Going to start this week and next week and we’ve got full-day field trips that are going to start June 10, 11 and 12 as some spots open, those will go around venues in Mankato and it’s a good way for kids to spend their whole day,” said Seth Hoscheit, reacreation coordinator for Mankato Community Education and Recreation.
A direct link to a list of activities and schedules is available here: https://www.mankatocer.com/
