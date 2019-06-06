Senator Smith hears rural communities’ concerns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Tina Smith was in Minnesota the last week of May listening to concerns from rural communities and doing her best to make sure they hold their heads high.
Between tariff threats and undesirable weather rural communities, and especially farmers, are battling against trade disputes and mother nature.
Sen. Smith visited Minnesota to hear concerns as President Trump recently threatened another round of tariffs on Mexico.
“I just... I hope that that doesn’t happen. I haven’t talked to a single person, not a single farmer, not a single republican or democrat here in Washington D.C. that thinks another round of tariffs on Mexico is going to get us anywhere,” said senator, Tina Smith
Smith says the communities are resilient and the support they have for one another... can't be matched.
“When I go to visit these communities in southwestern Minnesota and, really, small town communities all over Minnesota, I’m struck by the great sense of community in these towns. My message to people in the big cities is, sure there are some challenges, but there is an awful lot of creativity and entrepreneurial energy in greater Minnesota,” said Sen. Smith.
Trump says conversation with Mexico will continue on Thursday, June 6, but if no agreement is reached, a five percent tariff will be imposed on all Mexico imports by Monday, June 10.
