Temperature and precipitation breakdown for Mankato, May 2019

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI) has released its county average temperature and precipitation ranks for May of 2019. An upper level high pressure produced warm and dry conditions across much of the southeastern part of the nation. A constant upper level jet stream brought unsettling weather to much of the central, west central and south western part of the nation.
Here in Minnesota, farmers are two or more weeks behind planting, due to this damp and unsettled pattern. Temperature wise, the state was below or much below average. As for precipitation, things were drier to the north and much more rainy towards the south.
To break things down even smaller, Mankato had a daily average temp of 54.8° for May of 2019. That is 4.5° below the daily average norm of 59.3°. Making it the 5th coldest May on record (1954-2019). The coldest May was set in 1997 when the daily average was only 52.2°.
As for rain, Mankato had 5.03″ of rain for the May of 2019. That placed it 1.63″ above average. Mankato’s average rainfall for the month of May is 3.4″. Although May 2019 was a rainy one, it did not place in the top 10 for rainiest May’s on record.
So far the month of June has started out dry and much warmer. Forecasting data and climate outlooks suggest normal to dry conditions to continue. As for temperatures, things are expected to cool off as we head into next week.
