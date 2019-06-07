Commemorating 75th anniversary of D-Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of St. Peter commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Operation Overlord with a special presentation.
“It’s important to remember our past because it shapes our future. Historians say that this day is probably the most single, single influential day in all of the 20th century," Assistant Program Supervisor for the city of St. Peter Gabriela Roemhildt said.
“These men are still alive, we’re losing them every day they’re in their 90s now and older so yeah these people are heroes, you are walking among heroes you might see these people in the malls as elderly gentleman and what they went through, you’d never know unless we commemorate these once in a while like and they’ll come out and tell their stores in events like this, which is amazing," presenter Arn Kind said.
The event was made possible by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities.
