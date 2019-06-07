Cool cap prevents hair loss for cancer patients

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Patients undergoing chemotherapy at Mayo Clinic Health System's cancer centers in Mankato, Fairmont and New Prague have access to new technology unveiled this month that prevents hair loss.
A revamped cooling cap is available that reduces blood flow to the scalp and hair follicles, limiting the amount of chemotherapy drugs hair follicles are exposed to.
In the trials, more than 60 percent of patients saw their amount of hair loss cut in half, leading to approval by the Food and Drug administration.
“It sort of maintains the privacy of the patient. If you don’t lose hair, many times people won’t even know you have cancer and we have many patients that don’t want to lose their hair, some don’t even take chemotherapy though it is needed because they don’t want to lose their hair,” said Mayo Clinic Health System oncologist, Dr. Amrit Singh.
