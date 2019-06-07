Farmers Market now at Mankato Food Hub

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmers Market has expanded to downtown Mankato.
The Hub Food Park teamed up with the Mankato Farmers Market to bring the event to a central location.
In addition to the established farmers market every Saturday in the Best Buy parking lot, this new one will be open from 3:30 to 6 every Thursday and it will offer more than food.
“Having music, having food, and then having the market set up. And then we also with all of our local businesses across the street and we made this little flyer where they’re all staying open the same time as the Farmers Market until 6 p.m. and there is all these great deals and you can go in and shop,” Director of the Mogwai Collaboration and The Hub Food Park, Stephanie Braun said.
Support for the local businesses is the purpose of farmers markets.
But, the event needs local support for it to sustain.
“One important thing about being down here is just the strong community pull from the city of Mankato. People wanted us to be down here so that we’re more accessible for the folks that live in Old Town and Downtown,” Owner of Cedar Crate Farm, Dan Zimmerli said.
The Farmers Market will be live every Thursday until September 26 at the downtown Mankato Food Hub.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.