Free admission to all Minnesota state parks Saturday, June 8

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz has proclaimed this month “Great Outdoors Month,” and to help celebrate, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its tradition of free admission at all 75 state parks.
On Saturday the DNR is setting a goal to fill every state park campsite as kids have their first weekend of summer with school out of session.
Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says the purpose of the free admission day and the “School’s Out - Get Out Challenge” is to encourage families with school kids to “unplug and head outside this summer.”
