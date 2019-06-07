Madelia Police pursuit ends quickly Thursday afternoon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Police Department ended a pursuit in quick fashion Thursday afternoon.
This, after a driver became uncooperative during a traffic stop.
An officer pulled over Christopher O’Brien Jones who was wanted for questioning in connection to a Mankato theft according to Watonwan County Dispatch.
Madelia Police says Jones refused to identify himself and fled from the scene.
The officer pursued Jones to Watona Park where his vehicle became stuck in the mud.
Police say Jones left the vehicle and began throwing the suspected stolen items at the officer and his squad car.
He was eventually subdued with a taser and brought into custody.
Jones was taken to the hospital for evaluation and charges are currently pending.
