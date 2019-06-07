Navy reports near-collision with Russian ship

(Gray News) - A Russian destroyer “made an unsafe maneuver” near the USS Chancellorsville while operating in the Phillippine Sea, the Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a news release Friday morning.
The Navy said the USS Chancellorsville was recovering a helicopter on Friday when the Russian destroyer Udaloy closed “to approximately 50-100 feet putting the safety of her crew and ship at risk.”
No one was injured in the conflict, the Navy said.
The U.S. ship was forced “to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision,” the report said.
“We consider Russia’s actions during this interaction as unsafe and unprofessional and not in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), ‘Rules of the Road,’ and internationally recognized maritime customs,” the news release said.
The Russian military claimed that the USS Chancellorsville made the dangerous maneuver by getting in the path of the Russian ship they identified as the Admiral Vinogradov, the Associated Press reported.
The U.S. cruiser “suddenly changed direction and crossed the path of Admiral Vinogradov just 50 meters (165 feet) away,” the Russians said in a statement.
