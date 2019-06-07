New Ulm theatre reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm theatre is back in business.
The theatre reopened June 7 after being temporarily closed as it transitioned to a new ownership.
Now known as The Lyric 3 Cinemas, the theatre is owned by Standing Room Only, a local company, and Phoenix Theatres Entertainment out of Tennessee.
The president of Standing Room Only LLC., said the two are working together to maintain downtown New Ulm and preserve the sense of community that a movie theatre brings.
“And the theatre is a way to come together and laugh together and you look around and you’re not the only one that’s starting to cry about it and not the only one sitting there with your arms crossed going, how can he be so mean and you come out and for that minute as you’re walking out the door, you’re almost one with each other,” said president of Stand Room Only, Mary Ann Christensen.
Concessions and ticket prices are lower than they were previously and the theatre will be open seven days a week, with renovations coming in the fall, including electric reclining seats.
