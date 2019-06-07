Outdoor Shakespeare production comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two local artists have secured grants for an outdoor production of Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.'
Patti Ruskey and Heather Hamilton say the cast will be a mix of professional actors, community members and children; some of them being their own.
“My favorite part of what’s going to happen during my role is yelling at this guy,” laughed Nora Sturgis.
The performance will happen June 20th through June 22nd at various Mankato locations.
First, Sibley Park on the 20th.
Second, Good Counsel Gardens on the 21st and third, Washington Park on the 22nd.
“In fact we are going through a bunch of costumes right now for kids, we are going to have a big box of costumes at every performance and we are just going to invite any little kid in the audience to put a costume on, or an adult, anybody who wanted to be a ferry. It’s going to be a tight squeeze in the costumes though,” laughed both Ruskey and Hamilton.
Patti and Heather received the two grants from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and They City Center Partnership to produce the production.
Practice starts Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.