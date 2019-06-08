Williamson excited for opportunity in Mariners organization

WELCOME, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s an exciting time for Welcome native, Brandon Williamson, as the left handed pitcher prepares to begin his professional baseball career after being taken with the 59th overall pick in this year’s MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners.
From Martin County West, North Iowa Area Community College, and TCU, Williamson’s next stop will be the minors.
“I was sitting there at about pick 50. I got a call from my agent about what was going down, we weren’t expecting that early. I had pitched in some big games, lot of fans there, but I had never been so nervous to look at my phone. I was shaking,” said Williamson.
