A Celebration of Prince in Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Prince Legacy Henderson Project all began with a bench, then grew to something much greater.
This year the group is holding a three–day celebration, which concludes tonight, featuring Prince artwork, cover bands and more.
The project was founded by Joel King, a camera operator who worked with Prince on many projects.
“The whole thing was to give back to Prince, what Prince gave to me. During Graffiti Bridge the whole show, I became pretty close to Prince then we did music videos together – so it is basically to give back to Prince what he gave to me," Joel King President of the Prince Legacy Henderson Project said.
Some say Prince's passion is best conveyed through art, which is why King called in one of the biggest artists in the nation to paint a symbolic mural.
“As I was doing the mural it came to life. Little by little... as I’m painting it... the vision came,” muralist Moises Suriel said.
The mural sports a Little Red Corvette with Prince leaning and his guitar. Prince is in front of First Ave, a scene from the purple rain music video, and two Doves above to symbolize his ascendance.
Suriel drove to Henderson from Connecticut for this three day celebration, to share love for the beloved icon with the Prince Legacy Henderson Project.
