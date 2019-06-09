Kids encouraged to read over summer break with summer reading program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ten-year-old Wyatt Reichel, six-year-old Grant Reichel and five-year-old Charlotte Reichel have their summer booked.
The three siblings are out here at Storybook Park for the North Mankato Taylor Library 2019 Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories."
The kids’ mother, Anna Reichel said she takes her kids to the program because they can engage in different learning activities while also making new friends.
“It’s important because we don’t want them to have that gap in learning throughout the summer. There’s just a lot of months where they aren’t getting the structured education like they do in school,” said Reichel.
It’s something the kids enjoy, too.
Wyatt said kids like him shouldn’t stay inside during school break.
“They should come out and participate, and I feel like they should just be reading,” he said.
The program is for younger kids, too.
“It’s because I just like going to the library. It’s because I just like having fun here," Grant said.
Kids up to age 17 can earn prizes for time they spend reading.
Educational programs themed around space will also take place throughout the summer.
Reading over the summer can keep knowledge kids learned during the school year fresh in their minds.
These activities can also prepare kids for the next grade level.
“They’re continuing their education. They’re keeping everything fresh so that they don’t lose it during the summer," said Michelle Zimmermann, a children’s librarian.
Anna said her kids participate in the program every summer.
“And they just really make sure that all children are engaged in reading and in everything at the library. It’s a wonderful space for them to be," she said.
